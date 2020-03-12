Probation violation: Wendy S, Oliver, 35, Alla Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, March 11. Deputy Dylan Norton arrested Oliver at her residence without incident.
Warrant served: Susan Renee Glenn, 47, Cosby Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, March 10. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Glenn following a traffic.
Failure to appear: Kimberly B. Yost, 32, Blacks Mountain Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, March 8. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Yost following a traffic stop without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Luke Zajac, 41, Crossfield Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, March 8. Deputy Ethan Keys arrested Zajac at a residence without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
