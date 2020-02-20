Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Arrowhead Road in reference to a domestic altercation on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Deputy Brock Hannah and Deputy Ethan Keys made contact with Patsy Self, 38, who said while she and her boyfriend, Taylor Stubblefield, 27, were arguing Stubblefield “stabbed” her with a fork. Deputies observed wounds consistent with Self’s story. Stubblefield was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Domestic assault: A Newport woman was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for domestic assault on Sunday, Feb. 16. Deputy Dylan Norton was dispatched to the 3100 block of Cosby Highway concerning a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with Susan Glenn, 47, who said while she and her daughter, Taylor Butler, 25, were arguing, Butler allegedly “grabbed” her and began “hitting” her. Chris Glenn advised deputies he witnessed the assault. Deputies then spoke with Butler who admitted the incident “got physical.” Butler was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
