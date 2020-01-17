Lewis arrest: Hope L. Lewis, 44, Little Hollow Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (three counts) on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Lewis following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South Highway 340, in reference to a domestic dispute on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Jessica Green, 33, who said her mother, Linda Ann Parks, 51, allegedly struck her in the face. Parks fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival.
Child support: Travis C. Caughron, 36, Edward Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Sgt. Max Laughter served Caughron the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 25/70 in reference to a possible impaired driver on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Deputy Brock Hannah said he located the suspected vehicle and noticed the driver was “swerving.” Hannah came in contact with the driver, identified as Olvin Guerrero-Arriola, 31, Knoxville, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. Deputies administered field sobriety test to Arriola and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.
Probation violation: Matthew Householder, 29, Fawn Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 16. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Householder at his residence.
Probation violation: Daveen Michelle Dotson, 38, Greeneville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 16. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Dotson the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Danyell R. Daniel, 43, Knoxville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 16. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Daniel the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Meghann E. Hill, 41, Dandridge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Jan. 16. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Hill following a traffic stop at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Wilton Springs Road.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
