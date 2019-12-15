Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 40 near mile marker 436 concerning a male standing in the roadway on Sunday, Dec. 15. Upon arrival, Deputy Brock Hannah found the male in question, identified as Anthony Raith, 42, Louisville, KY, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Raith advised deputies he had consumed alcohol and was walking to North Carolina. Raith was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Failure to appear: Sabonna Williams, 25, Cecil Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Dec. 14. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Williams following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Jacqueline D. Mathis, 33, Cricket Hollow Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Dec. 14. Deputy Ethan Keys arrested Mathis at her residence without incident.
Probation violation: Melissa June Gray, 41, Epley Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (four counts) on Friday, Dec. 13. Sgt. Chris Barnes served Gray the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: April Lynn Green, 37, Eagle Crest Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Dec. 13. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Green without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Stolen vehicle: A 2016 Ford Focus and two debit cards were reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Dec. 15. Lt. Michael Whitmer spoke with Patricia C. Evanoff, 69, who said the vehicle and debit cards were last seen at her Rocky Bluff Way residence the night before. A suspect was named in the theft.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
