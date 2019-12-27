Presley arrest: Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s in reference to a suspicious vehicle on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with the driver, identified as Tyler Kimble, and the passengers, Crystal Van Daley and Tiffany Presley. During the investigation, all three occupants stated they were on probation and did not know why police were called to the scene. Ptl. Weber obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where he found a purse that contained Presley’s identification card along with 12 needles and a baggie of narcotics. According to the report, as officers spoke with Presley, they noted her eyes were dilated and she was “twitching” and scratching herself, which led officers to suspect she was under the influence. Presley was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Warrant served: Justin W. Gann, 31, Front Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Wednesday, Dec. 25. Sgt. Donald Coakley arrested Gann without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Krystal D. Kimble, 35, East Highway 25/70, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 23. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Kimble at Walmart without incident.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Myers Circle, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, Dec. 23. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Victoria Simmons, 23, who said her boyfriend, Rodney Edney, 26, allegedly struck her with a door as he left the residence. Edney was not at the scene upon officers’ arrival.
Break-in: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning a vehicle break-in on Monday, Dec. 23. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with Jason Stewart, 46, who said while he was inside the hospital, someone broke into his vehicle and stole his checkbook. Stewart also reported his steering column was damaged.
Theft at HomeTowne Laundry: The Newport Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at HomeTowne Laundry Thursday morning. Patrolman Shane Bower said he was dispatched to the business concerning a male subject who was “crawling around” the business. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the owner, who said a white male reportedly cut a hole in the bathroom wall in order to gain access to an office. Once the male got in the office, he reportedly stole $40. The male was seen on video surveillance wearing blue jeans, boots, a green hoodie and a bandana that covered his face. The theft is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
