DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Highway 73 near the interstate in reference to a domestic dispute inside a vehicle on Tuesday, April 14. Upon arrival Sgt. Bill Miller made contact with the driver, identified as Brandon Lee Miller, 34, Lark Road, who had slurred speech and was “unsteady” on his feet. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Miller and he performed poorly on all tests given. Miller was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Warrants served: Eric Lee Johnson, 28, Deer Foot Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property over $1,000, theft of property over $500, fraudulent use of credit or debit card (seven counts) and vandalism under $500 on Tuesday, April 14. Sgt. Joey Owings arrested Johnson without incident.
Theft of vehicle: A 1998 Honda CR-V was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, April 13. Deputy Brock Hannah spoke with McNary Robinson, 53, who said the vehicle was last at Dollar General on Highway 411. The estimated loss is $3,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
