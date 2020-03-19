Assault: Officers were dispatched to Volunteer Fitness regarding an assault that occurred on Monday, March 16. Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower learned that Sidney Buckner, 28, and his father, James Buckner were involved in a domestic altercation over a cell phone. According to the report, both men had scratches on their bodies and officers were unable to determine the primary aggressor.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to a residence on Ruble Avenue in reference to an assault on Monday, March 16. Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with Christina Sheets, 39, who said her husband, Roger Sheets, 56, became irate and broke her daughter’s laptop. Mrs. Sheets reported that she feared her husband. Mr. Sheets agreed to leave the residence for a few days.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
