Probation violation: Cassandra Nicole Wynn, 23, Merry Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 2. Deputy Dylan Norton served Wynn the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shropshire wanted: The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Newport man after he was involved in two thefts that occurred this week. Sgt. Max Laughter reported on Monday and Tuesday, he responded to a residence on Peachie Way and Dairy Road where both victims advised a male subject, identified as Douglas Aaron Shropshire, 29, Applewood Way, stole numerous items from their home. Both incidents were caught on video surveillance and some items were recovered after Sgt. Laughter found them in a ditch.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.