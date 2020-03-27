Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Highway 32, concerning someone who was threatened with a gun on Thursday, March 26. Sgt. Bill Miller spoke with Jim Nowak, 62, who said Chester Vance, 61, allegedly pointed a gun at him following an argument. According to the report, as deputies came in contact with Vance, they noted he had slurred speech, an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Vance was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, public intoxication and possession of firearm while under the influence.
Aggravated assault: A Parrottsville man was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated assault on Friday, March 27. Deputy Ethan Keys was dispatched to the 1300 block of Good Hope Road concerning a domestic disturbance with a knife involved. Upon arrival Deputy Keys spoke with Drew Oliver Clevenger, 77, who said he and his grandson, Hunter Dixon, 19, were arguing when Dixon allegedly took his cane from him and “knocked” him off the porch. According to the report, Dixon then retrieved a knife and threatened to kill to Clevenger. Deputy Keys recovered the knife and placed Dixon under arrest without further incident.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Cricket Hollow Way, concerning a male subject who was hitting himself and throwing himself on the floor on Friday, March 27. Deputy Joey Owings spoke with Tommi and James Harrell, who said their son, Zachary Allen Harrell, 27, came home and started screaming and cursing at them. The couple advised that their son then stripped down to his underwear and started breaking items in the home. According to the report, as deputies attempted to place Harrell under arrest, he threw himself on the ground twice and then ran into Deputy Owings’ police vehicle. Harrell was apprehended and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
