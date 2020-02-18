Warrants served: Charles D. Presnell, 31, Keener Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and domestic assault on Saturday, Feb. 15. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Presell following a traffic.
Possession of schedule II: A Newport man was charged with possession of schedule II following a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 15. Patrolman Shane Bower was dispatched to Texas Way concerning a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Robert Clevenger, 51, Tedder Drive, and two passengers. All occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a container that had two pills officers suspected were Oxycodone, lying in the center console. Clevenger was arrested and charged.
Warrants served: Donald Jackson, 40, Willis Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Friday, Feb. 14. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Jackson following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
