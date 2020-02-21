Probation violation: Marcus A. Guy, 35, Flatswood Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Guy at a business on Cosby Highway.
Warrants served: Brandi N. Herron, 35, Boomerang Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) and violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Herron following a traffic stop.
Stolen vehicle: A 2005 Subaru was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 20. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with the victim, Michelle Coggins, 29, who said the vehicle was last seen in the parking lot at Pizza Hut.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
