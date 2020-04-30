Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Marry Way in reference to someone being threatened on Wednesday, April 29. Sgt. Bill Miller came in contact with Heather June Loveday, 43, who appeared to be in an “intoxicated state”. Sgt. Miller reported Loveday had slurred speech and was “unsteady” on her feet. Loveday reportedly admitted to using Suboxone. According to the report, as deputies attempted to place Loveday under arrest, she pulled away from deputies. Loveday was apprehended and charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
