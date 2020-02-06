Probation violation: Vicki Lynn Worthington, 55, Stinson Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 3. Deputy Jessica Butler served Worthington the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Richard Clay Raines, 55, Stone View Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Lt. Travis Mullins served Raines the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Misty Shawnae Green, 41, Stoneview Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Deputy Jessica Butler arrested Green at a residence on Dark Hollow Road.
Warrants served: Daniel Blake Evans, 43, Dell Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Monday, Feb. 3. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Evans at a residence on Woodson Road without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
