EMERGENCY CALL PRANK: City Police responded to multiple non-emergency 911 hang ups from a residence at 432 Lennon Circle on Wednesday, Dec. 25. The calls were reportedly made by Gregory Valentine, 20, Newport. Officer Paul Weber advised Valentine that what he was doing was illegal and not to call back. Valentine told police he knew he couldn’t call 911, but could not state why he was doing it. Valentine also told police that he couldn’t guarantee that he would stop. Following this interaction with police, Valentine proceeded to call 911 eight more times and also contacted police through a radio transmitter. Valentine was later arrested after continuing to call 911 and hanging up. In total, Valentine placed 25 separate 911 calls in two and half hours.
GANN ARREST: A Newport man wanted on an escape warrant was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 25. Police officers received a call to come to 235 Smith Street where family members were detaining Joseph Gann. Officers called dispatch and found Gann had an escape warrant. Police arrested and jailed the man.
FAILURE TO APPEAR: A routine traffic stop led police to the arrest of a Newport couple. Jacen Eugene Valentine was driving a vehicle when he ran a stop sign. Upon pulling the vehicle over, police learned that Valentine had a suspended license for driving while revoked. The passenger in the vehicle, Chasity Lynn Evans, was also wanted for Failure to Appear, Forgery and Criminal Simulation. The pair were taken into custody.
CHILD SUPPORT: A man wanted on an active warrant for failure to comply with child support was arrested and jailed on Friday, Dec 27. Bryan Evans was recognized by staff at the Rustic Cow while he was sitting outside the business. Police took Evans into custody.
VIOLATION OF PROBATION: Police responded to the ER at Newport Medical Center on Sunday, Dec 29 for a patient that left and was not medically cleared to do so. The patient, Lucie Stalcup, 61, Newport was seen by staff secretly consuming alcohol that she brought in with her to the hospital. Staff members reported that Stalcup became combative with staff prior to running into the parking lot. Police officers found that Stalcup had an active warrant for arrest. The prior warrant was for violation of probation, 2nd offense and several public intoxication offenses.
SHOPLIFTER: A potential shoplifter was stopped from leaving Walmart by the store manager after employees notice he him was not scanning several items at the self check out. Police were called to the scene and the man, Charles Shell of Newport, was asked to produce his receipt and was made to pay for the items that he had previously not scanned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
