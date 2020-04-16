Southerland arrest: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning a female subject who was causing a disturbance on Tuesday, April 14. Patrolman Joshyua Shults came in contact with the female in question, identified as Tasha Southerland, 36, Whitson Drive, screaming and saying the nurses were trying to make her heart explode. According to the report, Southerland called First Call EMS several times throughout the day but refused medical help. While at the hospital, Southerland continued to refuse medical help. Therefore, she was placed under arrest. While attempting to handcuff Southerland, Ptl. Shults said she pulled away several times. She was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Marathon gas station, located on West Broadway, in reference to a theft on Tuesday, April 14. Upon arrival Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with an employee, who said a female suspect entered the store and stole a pair of sunglasses and four candy bars. The female was identified.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.