Sisk arrest: John D. Sisk, 25, Epley Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 8. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Sisk following a traffic stop without incident.
Crews arrest: A Newport woman was charged Friday afternoon after police reports say she showed up at a male’s workplace and assaulted him. Patrolman Joshyua Shults said he was dispatched to Pit Stop concerning a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Ptl. Shults spoke with the victim, Adam Colombe, 34, who said Jennifer L. Crews, 27, Jimtown Road, came to the business and “caused a scene.” According to the report, officers learned Crews allegedly struck Colombe in the back of the head with a glass bottle. Ptl. Shults said he observed a knot on the back of Colombe’s head. Crews was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
