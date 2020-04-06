Jenkins arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Melton Road in reference to a theft that occurred on Monday, April 6. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with Frank Jenkins Jr., 64, who said Missy Claxton, 43, stole his wallet. Weber noted Jenkins had an odor of alcohol about his person and was covered in blood. When questioned about the blood, Jenkins did not answer. According to the report, Weber then made contact with Claxton at her residence. Weber said Claxton had a laceration on her head along with several bruises on her arms and hands. Claxton advised that while she was visiting with Jenkins, he became irate because he could not find his wallet. He allegedly assaulted Claxton with a lamp and iron. Jenkins later admitted he assaulted Claxton and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Theft: An iPhone XS MAX was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Friday, April 3. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with Johnny R. Mitchell, 40, who said the phone was taken from Walmart. The estimated value is $1,200.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
