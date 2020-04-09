Parole violation: Craig H. Morgan, 32, Seymour, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of parole on Tuesday, April 7. Deputy Tony Bailey arrested Morgan without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Reckless endangerment: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of South Highway 32 to take a vandalism report on Sunday, April 5. Sgt. Wes Keys said as he knocked on the door of the residence, he heard a gunshot from inside the camper. Sgt. Keys said the bullet exited through the “sleeper portion” of the camper which was approximately a foot above his head. Sgt. Keys then spoke with Lettie Jane Roberts, 53, who said her dog got on the gun causing the gun to discharge. According to the report, the bullet traveled forty yards and struck a car and another camper. The .12 gauge shotgun was recovered and Roberts was cited for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved.
Public intoxication: A Newport man was cited for public intoxication and criminal trespassing following an incident on Monday, April 6. Deputy Zachary Magouirk was dispatched to the 2300 block of Bogard Road in reference to a possible break-in. Upon arrival, Deputy Magourik came in contact with Christopher Chad Shropshire, 33, Brooks Ridge Road, and noticed Shropshire had a “delayed” response and was “unsteady” on his feet. Shropshire was then detained without further incident. Deputy Magourik then spoke with the homeowner who said she did not know Shropshire and he had no reason to be there.
Domke charged: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Rays Loop in reference to a domestic dispute on Monday, April 6. Deputy Joshua Matthews said a male subject, identified as Bailey Aaron Domke, 22, ran to deputies and was reportedly screaming at them. Domke refused to comply with verbal commands. Deputy Matthews said Domke “seemed” to be under the influence of a narcotic. Domke was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Daisy Drive in reference to a possible assault on Monday, April 6. Upon arrival Deputy Zachary Magouirk spoke with Sandra Lee Conley, 45, who said Jason Michael Holburn, 47, struck her and her son, Paul Hathaway. Holburn was later arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
