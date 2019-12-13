Warrant served: Jamie Carr, 31, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft of property on Tuesday, Dec. 10. According to the report filed by Sgt. David Clevenger, Carr was wanted after she stole several items from Walmart the night before. Carr was arrested without incident.
Two charged following traffic stop: Two women are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Newport Thursday morning. Officer Megan Ferrell and Patrolman Will Garber conducted a routine traffic stop after they observed a vehicle on Belton Avenue that had an improper display of a tag. Officer Ferrell came in contact with the driver, identified as Whitney K. Runyan, 22, Moose Way, who attempted to give officers a false name and date of birth. Runyan was identified and officers learned she did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. Runyan and a passenger, identified as Pamela J. Horn, 39, 1st Street, were then asked to step out of the vehicle. Officers obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found a baggie that contained 1.9 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both women denied ownership of the drugs. Runyan and Horn were then placed under arrest and charged with possession of schedule II. Runyan was additionally charged with driving while license revoked, criminal impersonation and improper display of tag.
Hazelwood arrest: A Newport man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he damaged and stole items from Newport Internal Medicine. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was dispatched to the doctor’s office in reference to the vandalism and theft. Ptl. Cassady watched video surveillance where he saw Corey D. Hazelwood, 29, Overlook Way, damage the building and then take a Sharpes container. Sgt. Donald Coakley located Hazelwood walking on White Oak Avenue. According to the report, as officers placed Hazelwood under arrest, he became combative and allegedly spit on the officers. He was charged with aggravated assault, vandalism $500-$1,000 (two counts), theft of $500-$1,000 and violation of probation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
