Probation violation: Jessica R. Stuart, 33, Cosby Cut Off, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 3. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Stuart at a residence on 2nd Street.
Probation violation: Lisa Ann Ruppert, 44, Shore Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 3. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Ruppert following a traffic stop.
Green arrest: Officers were dispatched to Timeout concerning a male subject causing a disturbance on Monday, Feb. 3. Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower came in contact with the male in question, identified as Benjamin A. Green, 28, Estie Way, who said he was arguing with his girlfriend. According to the report, Green had a “strong” odor of alcohol about his person and was “unsteady” on his feet. For his safety, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
