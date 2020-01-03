Probation violation: Joshua A. Carter, 30, Stowa Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Carter following a vehicle stop without incident.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Deer Ridge Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Preston Lovell, 37, who said Garrett Cameron, 29, allegedly pushed him three times and struck him in the head following an argument. According to the report, Cameron admitted to getting into a “family feud” with Lovell but did not provide any other information. Cameron was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
