Neglect of elderly adult: Officers were dispatched to the area of Old Knoxville Highway to speak with a female on Tuesday, March 31. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with the victim, who said she was in fear of her grandson, Joshua Moore, 42. The elderly victim advised officers Moore was recently released from jail and had been acting suspicious. According to the report, Newport Police along with the District’s Attorney Office discussed the matter and agreed to issue a warrant for Moore’s arrest. He was later taken into custody and charged with neglect of an elderly adult.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Family Inn concerning an intoxicated male subject on Monday, March 30. Upon arrival Patrolman Johnathan Ball came in contact with the male in question, identified as Michael J. Roberts, 50, who was “curled up in a ball”. According to the report, Roberts passed out but woke up a short time later. Officers deemed he was under the influence and was cited him for public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
