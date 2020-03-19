Probation violation: Tony Lynn Rice, 49, Bridge Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, March 17. Deputy Brock Hannah served Rice the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vehicle theft: A 2009 Honda Accord was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, March 15. Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with Vickie Ann Costner, 42, who said her vehicle was stolen from her Lakota Road residence between October 2019 and February 2020. The estimated loss is $4,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
