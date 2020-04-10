Overley arrest: A Newport woman is facing charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct following an investigation Friday morning. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to the Exxon gas station located on West Highway 25/70, after a complaint was made that a female subject, later identified as Stacy L. Overley, 47, was digging in the trash and refusing to leave the property. Ptl. Weber made contact with Overley who said she was visiting with the “Sergeant of Knoxville State”. Ptl. Weber said he suspected Overley was under the influence of a narcotic. While attempting to place Overley under arrest, she refused to comply with verbal commands. She was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Wednesday, April 8. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer who said he observed Brittany N. Tucker, 31, West Broadway, conceal several items in her purse. According to the report, approximately $236 worth of merchandise was recovered and Tucker was cited for shoplifting.
DUI: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 8. Patrolman Shane Bower reported was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a vehicle strike the sidewalk near the Tanner building. Ptl. Bower said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shannon S. Costner, 23, Lakota Road, then turned on Mulberry Street where he crossed the centerline and then struck another curb. Bower performed a traffic stop at that time. Officers made contact with Coster and noted he had an odor of alcohol about his person. When questioned how much he drank, he first admitted to having a “few” and then he reportedly changed his story and stated he had none. Costner admitted he was driving recklessly to show off in front of his friends. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Costner and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then arrested without incident. While searching he vehicle officers found several empty containers of alcohol. Costner was charged with driving under the influence (second offense), driving while license revoked, violation of implied consent and reckless driving.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
