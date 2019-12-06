Failure to appear: Clifford J. Fine, 27, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 4. According to the report filed by Deputy Zach Shelton, after placing Fine under arrest, deputies discovered he was in possession of two baggies that contained methamphetamine. Fine was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
Escape: Shawna Maples, 23, Jones Cove Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Deputy Wes Keys arrested Maples without incident at a residence on Lower English Creek Road.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
