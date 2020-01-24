Probation violation: Julia D. Collins, 43, Edwina Bridgeport Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Deputy Dylan Norton arrested Collins at her residence.
Probation violation: Randy Lewis Phillips, 54, Groundhog Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Sgt. Heath Willis arrested Phillips at a residence on Lindsey Gap Road.
Probation violation: Heather Leigh Davis, 34, Dark Hollow Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Thursday, Jan. 23. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Davis at her residence.
Accessory after the fact: William Crisp, 48, Pat Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for accessory after the fact on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Sgt. Brian Holt served Crisp the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: A Seymour man was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Deputy Joey Owings said he was patrolling the area of Interstate 40 near Exit 443 when he observed a maroon KIA SUV swerving into the emergency lane. Owings conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as Brian Dale Phillips, 46, Seymour. According to the report, Phillips had a “very strong” odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and he was unsteady on his feet. Deputies administered field sobriety test to Phillips and he performed poorly on all tests given. Phillips was arrested without further incident.
Failure to appear: Steve Elliott Moore, 41, Highway 321, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Lt. Travis Mullins served Moore the warrant at the Cocke County Courthouse.
Escape: James Hattaway, 30, Angel Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Deputy Randy Forbes arrested Hathaway without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
