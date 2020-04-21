Doud arrest: A Del Rio woman is facing a reckless endangerment charge following an investigation on Friday, April 17. Lt. Chris Gregg was dispatched to the 2200 block of East Highway 25/70. Gregg spoke with Rachel Recchia, 30, Robert Wilson, 52, and Randall Ogle, 46, who said Courtney Lindsey Doud, 30, North Highway 107, was standing outside their homes when she retrieved a shotgun from her vehicle and fired it toward two residential structures. According to the report, the homes were unoccupied at the time. Doud was later arrested at her home and charged with reckless endangerment with deadly weapon.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Rankin Hill Road in reference to a domestic disturbance on Thursday, April 16. Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Latasha Shelton, 34, who said while she and her mother, Barbara Lynn Robinson, 56, were arguing, Robinson allegedly pulled Shelton’s hair and struck her several times. Shelton also advised that Robinson threw salt and pepper shakers at her as well. Robinson was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
O’Neal arrest: Michael O’Neal, 43, Sevierville, was charged with domestic assault following an altercation on Sunday, April 19. Deputy Daniel Smith was dispatched to the 1200 block of Elder Way after a complaint was made that a female subject was assaulted at the residence. Deputy Smith said he could hear arguing in the home, but both parties refused to exit the residence. Smith said the female victim, Stevie R. O’Neal, 32, opened the door for deputies but Michael O’Neal closed it. Deputies then ordered Michael O’Neil to exit the home at gunpoint. He was detained without further incident. Deputies then spoke with Mrs. O’Neal who said she and Mr. O’Neal were arguing when he allegedly struck her several times. Deputies observed wounds consistent with her story and Michael O’Neal was placed under arrest.
Evading arrest: A Jefferson City man is facing an array of charges following a brief pursuit on Friday, April 17. Sgt. Wes Keys was patrolling the area of Morrell Springs Road when Jesse David Worthington, 28, Jefferson City, nearly struck Keys’ cruiser. According to the report, as Sgt. Keys initiated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, Worthington accelerated which began a pursuit. Sgt. Keys said he pursued Worthington on Briarwood Road where Worthington reportedly crashed his vehicle into a wooded area. Worthington exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. No arrest was made. Warrants were issued.
York arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1700 block of Pat Road, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, April 19. Deputy Zach Shelton spoke with Dorothy York, 61, who said her granddaughter, Cedia York, 23, assaulted her several times. According to the report, as Cedia exited the home, she made the comment, “If you have to press charges, I’m good with that.” Cedia York reportedly admitted to assaulting her grandmother. She was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.