Warrant served: James William Downs, 27, Cheyenne Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for criminal simulation on Sunday, March 15. Deputy Tony Bailey served Downs with the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Slagle arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Carson Springs Road near Carson Springs Loop in reference to a vehicle parked in the roadway on Sunday, March 15. Sgt. Max Laughter came in contact with the driver, Jacqueline D. Slagle, 35, Longmont, CO, who said she ran out of gas. According to the report, deputies learned Slagle did not have a valid driver’s license and she became irate when deputies informed her she could not drive the vehicle. Slagle ignored verbal commands and continued to “cuss” at deputies. She was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license revoked and resisting arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
