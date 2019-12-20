Warrants served: David C. Loyd, 27, White Pine, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property, failure to appear and violation of probation on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Loyd without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Peggy Sue McCarty, 51, East Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested McCarty following a traffic stop without incident.
Warrants served: Destiny Smith, 48, Domino Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Smith at Pro Auto Body without incident.
Probation violation: Jenny Lynn Shaver, 46, Greeneville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Dec. 19. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Shaver following a traffic stop and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Ricky Sharp, 60, Rogersville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Dec. 19. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Sharp without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
