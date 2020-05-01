Lane arrest: Richie Alan Lane, 34, Dina Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, April 30. According to the report filed by Lt. Max Laughter, as he attempted to place Lane under arrest, Lane pulled away and “squared up” in an aggressive manner. Lt. Laughter deployed his taser and placed Lane under arrest. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
