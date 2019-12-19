Alvarez arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Ed’s Way in reference to a male attempting to break into a camper on Monday, Dec. 16. Upon arrival, Sgt. Max Laughter came in contact with the male in question, identified as Justin J. Alvarez, 36, who appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine, the report stated. While speaking with the suspect, Sgt. Laughter found a needle in Alvarez’s possession. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 308 Elena Lane, concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Upon arrival, Sgt. Max Laughter spoke with Christopher Jefferies, 34, who said while he and his girlfriend, Rebecca Holt, 28, were arguing, she allegedly pushed him and then struck him in the face. Sgt. Laughter said he observed red marks and scratches on Jeffries neck and face. Holt was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: Brian Peter Cammarano, 34, 1st Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Sgt. Heath Willis served Cammarano the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
