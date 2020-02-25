Warrants served: Kenneth R. Conary, 31, Morristown, was served with active outstanding warrants for possession of schedule VI (two counts) on Sunday, Feb. 23. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Conary following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Justin Alvarez, 36, Long Branch Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 23. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Alvarez without incident.
DUI: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Dandridge man on Saturday night. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a vehicle for speeding on West Highway 25/70 near Highway 411. Sgt. Wright came in contact with the driver, identified as Duane E. Dolan, 55, Dandridge, who did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. According to the report, Sgt. Wright said Dolan had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and “bloodshot” eyes. Dolan admitted to Sgt. Wright that he had consumed alcohol prior. Dolan refused to participate in a field sobriety test according to reports. He was arrested and charged with driving while license revoked, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and violation of financial responsibility.
Probation violation: Lashannon Wilson, 42, Lower Bogard Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Feb. 23. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Wilson without incident following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: William John Earl Bowman, 33, Raeford, NC, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 22. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Bowman at Walmart without incident.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of Smith Street concerning a possible intoxicated male subject on Sunday, Feb. 23. Captain Matthew Elliott observed Stephen D. Jones, 33, Fair Street, walking on the sidewalk and he was reportedly staggering. Upon making contact with Jones, Capt. Elliott said Jones had an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Jones was also in possession of empty bottles of alcohol. For his safety, he was taken into custody. Jones was charged with public intoxication.
Probation violation: Stephen D. Ball, 45, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 22. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Ball at a residence on South Cecil Street.
Driving while license revoked: Several people were arrested and charged with driving on a revoked license this weekend. Those individuals were Alexis N. Meeks, 21, Morningside Way, Kenneth G. Donnelly, 36, Dandridge, Jonathan Graustien, 27, Jefferson Avenue and Charles Ellis, 31, Freeman Street. All were booked into the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
