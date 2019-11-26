Warrants served: Michael Lynn Crowe, 33, Action Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (three counts) and failure to appear on Saturday, Nov. 23. Deputy Tony Bailey served Crowe the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft of property: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of New Cave Church Road, in reference to a theft that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 24. Upon arrival, Deputy Jody Henry spoke with John Barrett, 35, who said a female subject allegedly stole his cell phone, GoPro and a laptop. The estimated totaled of the items stolen was $370.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
