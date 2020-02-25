Failure to appear: Terry E. Kirkpatrick, 41, Fowlers Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Feb. 21. Lt. Michael Whitmer arrested Kirkpatrick at his residence without incident.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Highway 25E, concerning an assault that occurred on Friday, Feb. 21. Upon arrival, Deputy Zach Magouirk spoke with Judy Forrest, 73, who said while she was doing her make up, her sister, identified as Vickie Smith, 63, allegedly grabbed her by her throat and started striking her in the face. Smith admitted to assaulting her sister and was placed under arrest. Smith was charged with domestic assault.
Warrant served: Destany Nicole Roberts, 23, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for identity theft on Friday, Feb. 21. Deputy Tim Snapp served Roberts the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.