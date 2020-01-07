Justin Kyle Harris and Catherine Elizabeth Gregg

Douglas Killian Lloyd and Page Nicole Pack

David Robert Osicky and Brittani Noel Montgomery Coddington

Stephen Patrick Pyle and Stephanie Nicole Spurgeon

Nicholas James Dellatacoma and Tina Cortese

Garrett Richard Williams and Bethany Brooke McMahan

Alex Michael Acevedo and Sherrie Yvonne Cartwright

Glen Parks Kerns and Amy Emaline Kinser

Patrick Louis Scaglione and Courtney Kristin Scaglione Bowes

William Robert Posey and Abby Nicole Swanger

Mark Bryan McAlister and Cassandra Marie Krege

Trenten Kelce Dunn and Shawna Kate Ball

Heath Arlin Hannah and Ksenia Kostareva

Sandipkumar Pravinbhai Patel and Kusum Kantilal Prekh

Christopher James Holt and Bailey Lindsey Paul Buchanan

Kyle Anthony Van Daley and Brandy Marie Davis

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.