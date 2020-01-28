Michael Dominic Iacovelli and Shannon Rae Botens Howarth

Jeffery Warren Chambers and Lara Nicole Love Porter

Quindell Dale Shults and Kathryn Ann Baxter

Lonnie Keith Harris and Pamela Louise Ritter Harp

Bryan Crawford Williams and Rachel Lee Finchum

Christopher John Hayes and Erin Melissa McKee

Charles Wade Murray and Desiree Alexis Dalton

Robert Ryan Campbell and Cassandra Leann Gregg

Chris Boss Brady and Brittany Nicole Gorrell

Preston John Sulkowski and Makayla Nicole Mangus

Bradley Lynn Herron and Veronica Lee Rollins

Jeffery Wade Fowler and Kamryn Bailey Crabtree

Joseph Hunter Duke and Chanel Rochas J. Miller

Donnie Joe Strayhorn and Theresa Tracy Merithew

Jeramy Haridal Harricharan and Teresa Marie Wages

Robert Samuel Spencer, Jr. and Tracy Lynn Allen Evans

Brian Donald Carver and Mitzi Diane Turner

