Michael Dominic Iacovelli and Shannon Rae Botens Howarth
Jeffery Warren Chambers and Lara Nicole Love Porter
Quindell Dale Shults and Kathryn Ann Baxter
Lonnie Keith Harris and Pamela Louise Ritter Harp
Bryan Crawford Williams and Rachel Lee Finchum
Christopher John Hayes and Erin Melissa McKee
Charles Wade Murray and Desiree Alexis Dalton
Robert Ryan Campbell and Cassandra Leann Gregg
Chris Boss Brady and Brittany Nicole Gorrell
Preston John Sulkowski and Makayla Nicole Mangus
Bradley Lynn Herron and Veronica Lee Rollins
Jeffery Wade Fowler and Kamryn Bailey Crabtree
Joseph Hunter Duke and Chanel Rochas J. Miller
Donnie Joe Strayhorn and Theresa Tracy Merithew
Jeramy Haridal Harricharan and Teresa Marie Wages
Robert Samuel Spencer, Jr. and Tracy Lynn Allen Evans
Brian Donald Carver and Mitzi Diane Turner
