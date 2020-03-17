James Edward Willford and Patricia Aileen Ownby Abrams
Benjamin Russell Hazlett and Juliana Joy Munsey Jones
Joshua Michael Zobel McKnight and Jessica Danielle Messer
Rickey Darrell Ford and Carla Lee Ann Grieve
Richard Wayne Lynn and Brandy Christine Brown Golden
Delmer Lee Jackson and Brenda Diane Hutchins
Casey Allen Pittenturf and Kelsey Shiann Smith
Richard Eric McKee and Tiffany Ann Moore
Joshua Thomas Smith and Bryanna Eileen Lucas
Shane Allan Smith and Destinie Marie Keener
Jacob Dylan Brew and Brandi Nicole Hill
Clark Vaughn Bauer and Fawn Aviva Brookhanag Smith
Steven G. Hoedebecke and Angela F. Warren
Kenneth Junior Hance, Jr. and Korrie Renea Bryant
Roy Stanley McGraw and Betty Jean Bennett
Randy L. Cunningham and Robin R. Garwood Meritt
Jonathan William Steinbrunner and Renae Danielle Avey
Emily Suzanne Tracy and Seirra Jade Hall
