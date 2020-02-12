COSBY—February means postseason basketball is on the horizon, and the Cosby High Lady Eagles are getting ready for what they hope to be another long tournament run.
On Tuesday the Lady Eagles suffered a minor setback in a 67-48 loss to Alcoa. Although the scoreboard showed a 19-point loss, the game was much closer than the score suggested.
Gracie Myers and Bralyn McGaha led Cosby (16-11) in scoring. Myers finished with 12 points and McGaha followed with 11. Alcoa (17-7) had three players hit double figures on the night. Destiny Haworth led all scorers with 16 points, while Kenzie Wilburn added 15 and Karli Haworth poured in 14 more.
The game got away from the Lady Eagles late in the third quarter. The final four minutes of the period allowed Alcoa to pull away to a 14-point lead that it was able to maintain the rest of the way.
“I thought we played really well for 28 minutes,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. The game just got away from us in a three or four minute stretch in the third quarter. When you play a really good team like Alcoa you’ve got to play for all 32 minutes and value possession better than what we did.”
Turnovers were a killer for Cosby, who entered the night as winners in six of its last seven outings. Miscues in the third made all the difference in whether or not the Lady Eagles would pick up a victory over the best that District 4-AA has to offer.
“We had about six-straight possessions in the third quarter that we came up empty,” Lowe said. “We were down three, then start turning the ball over and it built to 13. That was just a knockout punch. We just didn’t value possession tonight, and when you play a team as good as Alcoa you can’t do that.”
After the loss, the Lady Eagles will look to quickly move on as they have a a pair of district matchups along with a non-league outing against the defending District 2-AAA champion lined up to close the season.
The tough stretch ahead is exactly what Lowe had hoped for, though, in order to better prepare his girls for what’s to come later in the month.
“When making the schedule, I wanted to make it tougher on the back end before going into the tournament,” Lowe said. “Once we get into the postseason we’re going to play some really good teams that have been battle tested. Playing opponents like Alcoa won’t matter for us in the grand scheme of things. But it’ll help us get better going into the tournament.”
Alcoa jumped out to an 8-0 lead just two minutes after the opening tip, but the Lady Eagles cut the margin in half with four quick points with five minutes left in the first.
The 3-point ball benefitted both teams throughout the remainder of the period, with both teams combining to connect on seven shots from long range, but Alcoa still held serve with a 19-12 lead at the end of the frame.
The Lady Eagles opened the second with a 7-0 spurt, capped by a pair of McGaha layups in transition to tie the game at 19 with six minutes left in the first half. Alcoa answered with a 3 from Laikyn Jared to retake the lead, but Cosby came back with a 3 from Gracie Myers to keep the contest at a stalemate with just under five minutes left in the second.
Both teams combined to hit 17 shots from long range throughout the game, as Alcoa connected on the most with nine makes from behind the arc.
“I thought Alcoa played better tonight than they did the first time we played, and they beat us by 31 that night,” Lowe said. “They came out and shot the ball extremely well, and they’re extremely hard to guard. Especially when they get in their zone offense. They move the ball so well.”
Alcoa scored seven unanswered to lead 29-22 with less than three minutes to play in the first half. Cosby worked the deficit back down to three before the half, but the Lady Tornadoes still led 29-26 at the break.
Starting the second half, Alcoa notched another make from 3, which sparked a 5-0 run that gave the Lady Tornadoes a 34-26 lead in the first minute of the third. Cosby briefly got back within three of the lead, but the Lady T’s fired off a 14-3 run to lead by 14 late in the third.
Five quick points allowed the Lady Eagles to get back within nine of the lead with a minute left in the third, but Alcoa ended the frame with four unanswered points and led 52-39 going into the fourth.
The Lady Eagles worked the deficit down to 10 with six minutes remaining, but Alcoa used the next minute to score six unanswered and take its largest lead of the night at 61-45.
Cosby tried to fight its way back, but turnovers and empty possessions began to pile up and work against it. Instead, Alcoa would maintain its lead down the stretch to pull out the 19-point road win over the Lady Eagles.
Looking to quickly move past the loss, Cosby will have a chance to secure its third-consecutive regular season District 2-A crown on Thursday as it welcomes Hancock County in for its final home game of the season. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday.
