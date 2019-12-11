COSBY—The second half got the best of the Cosby High Lady Eagles against the visiting Elizabethton Lady Cyclones on Tuesday night.
After a head-to-head battle to begin the game and just a four-point separation during the second quarter, the third quarter began Cosby’s doom. Elizabethton’s defense only allowed Cosby to eight points in the final 16 minutes en route of its 56-30 victory.
“It was a little disappointing after only scoring eight points in the whole second half,” Cosby coach Cody Lowe said. “We played well to open up the game, then it just went downhill to start the second half. We knew after losing that first four minutes of the third quarter we were going to have a hard time.”
Cosby (3-4) looked as if they would give Elizabethton (4-5) trouble to begin the game, but it changed quickly as the Lady Cyclones defense disrupted Cosby.
Along with its defense, Elizabethton had three players reach double figures with Lina Lyon leading the way with her 15 points. Morgan Headrick dropped 14 and Kaylen Shell entered in 11 to assist Lyon.
Cosby’s Bralyn McGaha etched in a game-high 16 points, but could not overcome the pressure of Elizabethton’s defense in the second half.
“I think Bralyn had her best game tonight,” Lowe said. “She played very well and did what she could to keep us in the game. We are in a little bit of a slump, though. Not too much physically, but mentally we have to get ourselves out of whatever slump we have started the season in.”
The Lady Eagles fell short in the third quarter by only scoring six points, and it became more difficult in the final eight minutes after only tallying two.
Although, Cosby and Elizabethton did start in a tight contest with neither team finding any separation apart from each other.
“I thought after the first quarter, we’d make it a good game,” Lowe said.
The Lady Cyclones took advantage of their size down low for their first-quarter lead of 21-12 after ending on a 9-2 run. Headrick aided that lead with her eight first-quarter points.
Elizabethton climbed to a 24-12 advantage to begin the second quarter, but Cosby cut that down quickly with its 8-0 run right after. McGaha and Kinley Coggins each pitched in four points to cut the deficit to 24-20.
“We started to shoot the ball a little better and make good passes,” Lowe said. “We had a small run that put us in a good position. We just couldn’t follow through with that in the third quarter.”
After a couple of baskets by Elizabethton, Cosby trailed 29-22 at the half.
The Lady Cyclones took off to grab a 10-point lead to start the second half.
Cosby eventually was forced to call a timeout to regroup after Elizabethton built a 38-24 advantage. Unfortunately, the timeout did no good as the Lady Cyclones continued to dominate the third quarter.
“Elizabethton was really good defensively,” Lowe said. “I have to give them credit. They were ready to play. They are long and athletic and can make teams look silly if they can’t move the ball well. It didn’t help that we couldn’t hit a 3-pointer the whole night.”
Headrick picked up from her first quarter show and added six points to her total in the third quarter to aid Elizabethton’s 41-28 lead.
Elizabethton’s advantage only grew in the fourth quarter. Lyon created her six-point run to separate the Lady Cyclones 47-30 in the first half of the final quarter. She ended with 10 points in the quarter.
The Lady Eagles struggled to get a shot inside of the bucket, as the Lady Cyclones rolled their way to victory thanks to their defensive play.
“We just have to get to work,” Lowe said. “We schedule teams like Elizabethton to help us get better, but I’d like to win some of these tough games. This shows you have to play better. No team is going to give you an easy contest.”
Cosby will try to bounce back in its first District 2-A game on Friday against Jellico.
