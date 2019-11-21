ROCK HILL, S.C.—Emiah Burrowes, Elise Carmichael, and Gabby Gray were honored with regular season awards from the South Atlantic Conference, as announced by the league this morning. Burrowes earned the conference’s Freshman of the Year, along with a second team accolade, and a spot on the All-Freshman Team. Carmichael joined Burrowes on the rookie squad, while Gray collected an Honorable Mention nod.
Emiah Burrowes, a Wesley Chapel, N.C. outside hitter, highlighted Tusculum’s all-conference accolades after having a remarkable first year in Greeneville. Earning the third SAC Freshman of the Year honor in program history, Burrowes led the Pioneers with 332 kills on a 3.53 per set rate. She also totaled 12 assists, 14 service aces, 217 digs, and 34 total blocks (five solo, 29 assists). Burrowes finished the year with five double-doubles, 20 double-digit kill outing, seven games with double-figures in digs, and played in every match but two. Her game highs include: 22 kills (twice), 18 digs, three service aces, four block assists (twice, including in her debut), and .526 hitting percentage.
Burrowes also collected All-Freshman Team and second team laurels. She is the 16th player in women’s volleyball history to find her name on the silver list. This year marks the fourth time in Tusculum program records that multiple Pioneers have been named to the SAC All-Freshman Team and the only institution to do so this season.
Carmichael, the Avon, Ind. setter, joined her teammate on the rookie lineup, becoming the 14th and 15th athletes in women’s volleyball history to find themselves on the ballot. As the lone setter on the All-Freshman Team, she totaled five kills, a team-high 659 assists on a 6.28 per set average, a team-leading 47 aces, and 159 digs, while playing in every match. Her game high marks include: two kills, 37 assists, five service aces, and 11 digs to earn her first career double-double.
Gray rounds out the Tusculum accolades with an honorable mention selection. The pick is the eighth mention in program history and the fifth player to be listed. The junior outside hitter from Lafayette, Ga. compiled 306 kills on a 2.89 per set percentage, 15 assists, 22 aces, 342 digs, and 36 total blocks (five solo, 31 assists). Gray played in every set but one in 2019, recording three 20+ dig matches, 12 double-doubles, 14 matches with double-figure kills, and 18 times with double-digit digs. Her game highs this season are comprised of tying her career-high 23 kills twice, three assists, three service aces, a hitting percentage of .571, three total blocks in four matches, and a career mark of 23 digs.
Tusculum has qualified for its first SAC Tournament in two seasons and secured a winning season for the first time since 2014 in Danielle Marante's inaugural season at the helm of the Pioneer program.
