JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney has announced that former Eagle quarterback coach Brock Pursley will return to Mossy Creek to coach quarterbacks and take the helm of Carson-Newman's offense as its coordinator.
"We're excited about Brock and bringing him back," Clowney said. "The biggest thing is that he is familiar with who we are, what we do and what we are about as a program. As we've discussed how we'll transition our offense and growing it, it's important to have someone who knows where you're coming from, but to also have a strong vision of where you are going."
Pursley coached quarterbacks and receivers at Carson-Newman from 2015-17.
He was a part of the development of two record-book impacters at wide receiver in TraShaun Ward and Dorren Miller.
"Carson-Newman is a special place," Pursley said. "I absolutely loved being here the first time. When Coach Sparks brought me in, I realized very quickly that this was a gold mine. Then Coach Turner kept me on and I enjoyed my time under him. When Coach Clowney took over, it was the right time for me to come back and to work here and work for him."
In 2015, Pursley coached TraShaun Ward to one of the most productive seasons by a receiver in Carson-Newman history. The All-SAC selection finished the year with the eighth most receiving yards in Carson-Newman history and the third most in the option era. His 45 catches rank sixth all-time and are also a Sparks era record. Ward had a 200-yard receiving day against Valdosta State - the first such performance in more than 13,000 days for the Eagles.
Miller then blossomed in 2017. Miller inked a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars on May 2 following his senior year. Miller carved his name into the Carson-Newman record books as a senior. Miller's 868 yards receiving are the second most for Carson-Newman during the option era (1972-present) and the sixth highest single-season total in school history.
"We've talked about staying with split-back veer option, but I think we're going to switch to air raid and running verticals every play," Pursley said with a laugh. "We'll of course keep some elements of what's been here in the past because it wouldn't be very wise to completely do something different, but also there are some modern things that we can add to make it easier to get the ball to our talented position players."
In 2014, at Clark Atlanta University, Pursley's offense ranked in the top 25 in the nation in rushing yards per game, while starting 8 true freshmen and 3 sophomores. The offense was also ranked in the top 5 in every rushing category in CAU history, as well as, 1st all-time in completion percentage, 3rd in passing efficiency and fewest interceptions thrown, and 6th in total yards per game.
During Pursley's tenure of coaching running backs at Brevard College, from 2009-2013, the offense was ranked 6th in the nation in rushing yards per game. During that time, Pursley coached one SAC Freshman of the year, three All-Americans, and seven All-Region Players. Pursley's first season at Brevard saw the Tornados garner the biggest win turnaround in all divisions of college football, going from one win to seven. That season also saw Brevard going from a national ranking of 68th in rushing offense to 12th. Pursley also signed Jacksonville, FL native, Marcus Lunsford, the only player in BC history to get invited to an NFL camp, playing for the Washington Redskins.
Prior to Brevard, Pursley was at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill where he served as a student-assistant under head coaches Butch Davis and John Bunting, offensive coordinator John Shoop, defensive coordinator and current Indianapolis Colts Head Coach, Chuck Pagano, and current Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator, James Bettcher. While at UNC, Pursley created motivation videos within the program, worked with the defense on game days, and worked with the offense during summer camps. Pursley was also a member of the nationally ranked men's fencing team while at UNC.
Prior to going to UNC, Pursley attended Northeast Guilford High School in McLeansville, N.C., where he was a quarterback and captain. In 2003, NEGHS was crowned Eastern NC State Champions. Pursley broke records at NEGHS for highest completion percentage, yards per completion, and lowest TD:INT ratio. He is also one of three quarterbacks at NEGHS to throw for more than 1,000 yards in a season. Pursley was also named the NEGHS Male Athlete of the Year in 2005.
Pursley is the son of Tommy and Lisa Pursley, both graduates and student-athletes of Appalachian State. He is married to the former Stephanie Rice of Brevard, N.C. The two have a pair of daughters
