JOHNSON CITY—For 30 minutes the Cocke County High Lady Red put together one of their best performances of the season.
As for the other two minutes, those will haunt them through the entire offseason.
The Lady Red traded blows with District 1-AAA champion Science Hill all night before the fourth quarter began. That would be their undoing. The Lady Hilltoppers rattled off a 10-0 run to start the final period, allowing them to pull away and close out a 69-58 victory in Friday night’s Region 1-AAA quarterfinals.
“They get a big 3 to fall to start the fourth and that drained us a bit,” Lady Red coach Jeremy Byrd said. “Then we beat their press but didn’t convert on the other end. They beat us down the floor a few times and got some easy shots. That ended up being the difference.”
Science Hill’s (25-7) largest lead of the night was eight up until the fourth. It led Cocke County (15-14) by four going into the final frame, but extended that advantage to 14 in the first two minutes of the quarter. The Lady Hilltoppers held control from that point on to secure the win.
CCHS put three girls in double figures on Friday night. Gracie Gregg led the Lady Red with 16 points. Camryn Halcomb finished with 14 and Sydney Clevenger scored 11.
“All credit goes to the girls for buying in to everything we were trying to do,” Byrd said. “We got the shots we were looking for most of the night. It just wasn’t enough in the end.”
Science Hill had four girls reach double figures in scoring. Alasin Smith had a game-high 19 points. Leila Greenlee poured in 16. Jasmin Myers and Erin Egerbracht each added 13.
The 2019-20 season was a long time coming for the Lady Red. Four years ago the program hit the bottom of the barrel with just six wins in a 28-game stretch. Since then CCHS has made great strides to reach the accomplishments they’ve had this season.
Two years after that 2016 season Cocke County enjoyed its first winning season since 2013. That transitioned into back-to-back winning seasons last year, and now sits at a three-year stretch as this season comes to an end.
“We’ve shown what we can be,” Byrd said. “It’s up to the girls to put in the work and actually do it, though. They’ve got to work hard in the offseason and keep working. We can’t come back the same as they were this year.”
With so many underclassmen making up the roster there’s a chance the best is yet to come for the Lady Red. Finishing district runner-up in the regular season and earning the program’s first region tournament appearance since 2013 are no small feats. As the majority of the roster will remain for the next two years, it may be just the beginning, though.
The Lady Red led early after an and-1 basket by Clevenger. Science Hill would get its first lead three minutes into the game, but it was Cocke County that was on top 9-8 as the game neared the midway point of the first.
Soon after the Lady Hilltoppers embarked on a 9-0 run to go ahead by eight as the first quarter was nearing a close. The Lady Red sunk three-straight from 3-point range, including back-to-back makes from Gregg to narrow the gap to two and trail 20-18 at the end of one.
Jaylen Cofield attacked the basket and immediately knotted the score at 20 to start the second quarter. CCHS and Science Hill remained tied after exchanging 3’s before the Lady Hilltoppers got out on an 8-0 run midway through the frame.
Cocke County cut their lead in half before the break, though, as Science Hill led 36-32 going into the half.
Halcomb opened the second half with an and-1 bucket, but CCHS couldn’t come up with the basket needed to reclaim the lead. Instead, Science Hill benefitted from the charity stripe with four makes at the line to extend its advantage to a 40-35 lead midway through the third.
A pair of makes in the paint by Paige Niethammer worked Science Hill’s lead back down to one, but the Lady Red still trailed 45-41 going into the fourth.
All momentum shifted into Science Hill’s favor to start the final period. The Lady Hilltoppers scored 10 unanswered to take a 55-41 lead just two minutes into the fourth. Their lead would reach 17 points before the night was done, as Cocke County struggled to find an answer and permanently stop the bleeding.
Science Hill maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way as it closed out the 11-point victory to advance to next week’s Region 1-AAA semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.