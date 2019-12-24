You can give Newport’s own Kaylan Cole all the awards and recognition around, but it’s not what matters at the end of the day.
Still yet, though, earning All-State recognition for the third consecutive season is a solid accolade to add to the list of her accomplishments through her prolific high school softball career that’s quickly winding down.
“I’m beyond blessed and wouldn’t be able to have accomplished any of this without my coaches or teammates,” Cole said. “We had a hard year this year but really came together as a team to meet our goal. We had seniors we wanted to send out on a positive and knew we had to get it done for them.”
Cole wrapped up her junior campaign with another state title ring, as she pitched The King’s Academy to 24 of their 36 victories from the circle. She struck out 173 batters in 2019, and posted a 2.5 earned run average. At the plate she rung in 47 RBIs and eight home runs to go along with 18 more extra-base knocks.
Joining her on the Tennessee Sports Writer’s Associations All-State list for Division II schools were seniors Reagan Weekly and Madison Webber. Both have played a large role in the Lady Lions’ success over the years, along with Cole, which makes sense why the program was well-represented in the TSWA’s list.
As a solid verbal commit that will soon be signing with the University of Tennessee, Cole will get to rejoin Webber with a chance to rekindle the success they’ve enjoyed at the high school level.
“It’s a blessing to work alongside such talented teammates,” Cole said. “We really elevate each other’s game and feed off each other. I’ll get to play with some of them at UT once I move on to college, which is something I really look forward to.”
At the end of the day, it’s not about winning awards for Cole, though. While the recognition is still nice and she remains humble through it all, her focus remains solely on winning as a team. It’s what’s shaped her into not just a tremendous athlete at the high school level, but what’s made her a must-have commodity for the next level.
“In the season you’re not really thinking about awards,” Cole said. “Getting All-State for a fourth year this coming year would be amazing, but it’s not what I’m focused on. We want to win another state title and it’ll be more important to me to win another one of those with my teammates. Whatever comes after that is just a bonus.”
While the excitement of collegiate ball is just around the corner, Cole and the TKA program have one last chance to leave their mark in the record books. Her focus is on another state title, giving her three rings in four seasons, but she has one more personal goal in mind for her final season.
“We lose five starters coming into this year,” Cole said. “I know that will expand my role as a leader within the team and I’m ready to take on that role both on and off the field. I’ve been fortunate to win 76 games with this program as a starter, but I really want to reach 100 before my high school career is over.”
