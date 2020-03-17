The decision many coaches and players feared was coming was finally handed down.

On Sunday the Newport City and Cocke County Boards of Education made the call to cancel school for the next two weeks as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, following suit of many education systems throughout east Tennessee.

“Obviously the safety of our student-athletes comes first,” CCHS baseball coach Andy Chrisman said. “I know that Manney Moore and Casey Kelley will make the best decisions for our kids and their families.

“We need to do our part to help the community stay as safe as possible. I know our leaders do not make these decisions lightly and we support them.”

Along with the decision to cancel classes during that time, all athletic events were ordered to halt immediately until school returns to session.

It’s a decision that most coaches felt was looming after the TSSAA suspended play of its state championship basketball tournaments in Murfreesboro last Thursday. However, the organization said in a statement on Friday that it would allow spring sports to continue at the discretion of each school system until further notice.

With many school systems now taking it upon themselves to suspend play to help prevent the spread of the virus, the association will have more tough decisions to make in the coming weeks and months.

“I hope the TSSAA will look at the abnormal situation and extend the regular season by a week or two,” Chrisman said. “I hope they’ll give us extra time to makeup as many games as possible before the postseason begins.”

The spring sports season had just begun on Monday, March 9. While all schools haven’t yet shut down, many are working toward that approach which will have institutions in their system shutting down after just one week of play, as well.

Some teams have yet to even start their season.

Cosby High School softball wasn’t set to begin its season until Monday, March 16, but once school was called off for the next two weeks on Sunday the Lady Eagles’ season was sent into limbo.

“I know that our local officials are in a bad spot, because no matter what they decide to do it’s going to make half the county upset,” Cosby softball coach Michael Bryant said. “I know this decision was made to keep the students of Cocke County safe.

“Anytime that we are dealing with our children’s safety we must err on the side of caution and I think that’s what’s been done.”

While Bryant is at peace with the decision to call of school for the time being, he’s one of he many that has questions for the TSSAA’s current handling of its athletics.

“If it was in the best interest of 12 state tournament basketball teams’ student athletes to stop them from playing, then why are spring sports all over the state being allowed to do what ever is approved by their local school board? Seems very inconsistent in policy to me,” Bryant said.

Bryant went on to note that with a non-blanketed policy to suspend sports throughout the state, some schools and teams will gain an unfair advantage should their school boards decide not to close and they’re allowed to continue to play.

“At this point I think the best thing for all spring sports would be shut down until April and then re-assess the situation,” Bryant said. “If there has been improvement then let the kids go back to playing. Everyone could reschedule during this time making sure that all district games were played and then go into tournaments.”

Beyond the temporary closures some schools are putting into place, the threat still remains the remainder of the 2019-20 high school athletics season could be cancelled altogether.

Over the weekend the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) stated gatherings of 50 or more people should be disallowed for at least another eight weeks to help prevent the spread of the virus. If adhered to that timeline would stretch into the middle of May, right when the TSSAA’s annual Spring Fling is scheduled for.

One positive sign for spring sports is the TSSAA stated on Friday that regular season games were not essential to its postseason operations. As long all postseason games are played then a state champion would still be crowned by season’s end. But it’s still clear many would like to get in as many games as possible before the postseason, if allowed.

“We hope to be able to return after these two weeks and play as many games as possible,” Chrisman said. “We intend to reschedule as many games as we can to get as close to our full schedule as possible.”