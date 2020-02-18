SEVIERVILLE—Wes Maples backed up his District 2-AAA Most Valuable Player honors. Jonathan Zhao-Olmos helped him send Sevier County into the postseason on a high note.
An early 12-0 run proved to be the turning point as the Smoky Bears pulled away from Cosby 79-55 Monday night.
Maples started Sevier County’s initial run with a 3-pointer and ended it with a 15-foot jumper, building an early 16-8 lead. And although he received a technical foul following a breakaway dunk in the third quarter, Maples fired up the home crowd as the Smoky Bears (18-7) led 55-32. Maples led all scorers with 21 points and helped Sevier County earn its ninth win in 11 games.
Zhao-Olmos wasn’t far behind with 19 points, and he matched Maples with 13 in the first half. After hitting a 3-pointer for a 19-13 lead going to the second quarter, Zhao-Olmos began heating up. He opened the second quarter with an and-one and buried another 3 to make it 27-13, and his fast-break dunk along with Maples’ baseline jumper built a 33-15 advantage.
“Give him credit,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said. “I think he might have missed a shot or two. It seemed like anything he was doing, whether it was shooting or driving or finishing off balance, just hats off to him.”
Jeremy Wise and Trey Johnson did their best to minimize Sevier County’s damage. Wise led the Eagles (21-9) with 19 points, scoring six in the first quarter and eight in the third as he repeated drove to the basket. Johnson, the District 2-A MVP, dropped 18 points. After Wise’s and-one, Johnson buried a 3-pointer for an early 6-2 Cosby lead. Two foul shots by Wise made it 8-4 before the Smoky Bears reclaimed the lead on 3-pointers by Maples and Tyler Wilson.
Knowing the matchup zone was coming, Cosby attacked it with man-to-man sets. At times, the Eagles found success, but Sevier County’s ability to penetrate and hit perimeter shots outweighed Cosby’s strategy.
“I thought at times we had success with that, but we’re still not penetrating as much as we should,” Brooks said. “We’re seeing some improvement…a lot of good stuff to teach off of. As long as we compete and play hard, we’ll be all right. And Jeremy always does that. He has a motor that doesn’t stop.”
Johnson finished in the paint twice and buried a long 3-pointer in the third quarter, his triple closing the deficit to 53-32. Wise hit a layup and two free throws to make it 62-42 going to the fourth.
Wise hit a 3-pointer and a layup to get Cosby within 66-47, but the Smoky Bears led by at least 20 the rest of the game after Camden McElhaney’s putback.
Braden Shaffer finished with 9 points, burying a 3-pointer and drawing a foul on another during the third quarter.
Blake Coggins cut Sevier County’s lead to 33-18 with his second-quarter triple, but McElhaney answered 10 seconds later. Donovan Miller’s layup helped Sevier County build a 40-20 halftime lead.
Miller finished with 8 after hitting two 3-pointers in the third. Wilson scored seven of his 11 points in the first quarter, and Danny Stanton added six of his 10 points at the foul line.
Paxton Coggins and Slate Shropshire both hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Cosby, which came in having won five of its last six games. Although the Eagles hit 12-of-16 free throws compared to 14-of-23 for the Smoky Bears, Brooks admitted it felt like Sevier County shot “three times” as many free throws as the Eagles. It’ll simply be a teaching point for the Eagles in practice this week.
“That’s on us not being as aggressive as the other team,” Brooks said. “I really like where we’re at. I think we’re focused on what we have to do. I just got through telling them their record is 0-0. It’s going to be who wants it the most (in the postseason).”
Cosby returns home for the District 2-A semifinal round on Friday night, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.