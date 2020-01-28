GATLINBURG—The Cocke County High Lady Red went six games into the 2020 portion of the schedule without losing. However, that streak was brought to an end on Monday.
Both the Cocke County Lady Red and Fighting Cocks were in non-league action on Monday at Gatlinburg-Pittman, where both suffered defeat at the hands of the Highlanders and Lady Highlanders.
For the Lady Red (14-9) it’s their first loss since Dec. 31, 2019, while the Fighting Cocks (6-17) are now on a six-game losing skid.
Both Cocke County teams will return to District 2-AAA play on Friday as they’ll face arch-rival Jefferson County in Dandridge, Tenn. Friday’s games are set to tip at 6 p.m. at Jefferson County High School.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 51, COCKE COUNTY 39 (GIRLS)
Falling behind early, the Cocke County Lady Red couldn’t quite come all the way back from a disastrous start on the road on Monday.
Gatlinburg-Pittman put up 20 points in the opening frame, leaving the Lady Highlanders in control the rest of the way in a 51-39 victory.
Ivy Bates led the Lady Highlanders with a game-high 15 points in the victory. She was one of four G-P players to post double figures. Shelby Moore added 13, and Bailey Lane and Taylor Reed each atoned for 10 points apiece.
Jaylen Cofield led the Lady Red with 11 points. She was one of seven CCHS players to post scoring figures.
Moore led a 20-point effort in the first period for Gatlinburg-Pittman, helping lead them to a 20-9 advantage it carried into the second quarter.
Cocke County closed the gap before the half, though. The Lady Red limited G-P to just four points in the second quarter.
Camryn Halcomb put up six of the team’s 10 points in the frame, as they cut the deficit down to five at the break.
Gatlinburg-Pittman led 24-19 at the half, but pushed its advantage back to double digits by the end of the third. The Lady Highlanders led 38-26 at the end of the third, and were able to maintain that 12-point margin over the final eight minutes to secure the win and snap the Lady Red’s six-game win streak.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (51): Ivy Bates 15, Shelby Moore 13, Bailey Lane 10, Taylor Reed 10, Taylan Trentham 3.
COCKE COUNTY (39): Jaylen Cofield 11, Camryn Halcomb 9, Gracie Gregg 8, Paige Niethammer 4, Sydney Clevenger 3, Hayley Moore 2, Heavan Baxter 2.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN 73, COCKE COUNTY 48 (BOYS)
The Cocke County Fighting Cocks fell behind by double digits early and could never recover.
As a result, the Gatlinburg-Pittman Highlanders secured a 73-48 victory over the Big Red on Monday.
Ethan Stinnett led the Highlanders with a game-high 18 points. Wyatt Smith and Reece Cole also posted double figures for G-P. Smith finished with 13 and Cole added 11. Isaiah Elliott was Cocke County’s leading scorer. He had 14 points, and Keaston Jackson added another 11.
The Highlanders led 22-11 after the first period, and maintained their advantage through the second by taking a 36-23 lead into the half. G-P buried five shots from 3-point range to build its 13-point lead at the break.
Cocke County was able to work the deficit down to 10 by the end of the third, but it wouldn’t be enough. Gatlinburg-Pittman put up 25 points in the fourth to cap a 25-point victory over CCHS on Monday.
GATLINBURG-PITTMAN (73): Ethan Stinnett 18, Wyatt Smith 13, Reece Cole 11, Kevin Burkett 9, Houston Byrd 6, Grady Branton 5, Briggs Jones 5, Grayson Lewis 4, Sam Fulton 2.
COCKE COUNTY (48): Isaiah Elliott 14, Keaston Jackson 11, A.J. Mills 8, Jody Swann 7, Hayden Green 4, Cayden Fisher 2, Zeke Ramos 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.