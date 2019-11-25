Soccer has come a long way in the Cocke County community over the years, and the hard work of today's youth was put on display with postseason awards being announced at season's end.
Between Cosby and Cocke County, 11 players from the area earned postseason recognition for their efforts on the pitch this season, and a trio from Cosby were recognized as Most Valuable Players or tops at their position.
For Cocke County, sophomore Karlie Souder, junior Caitlin Bible and senior Kristin Evans were placed on the All-District 2-AA team. The CCHS trio led the Lady Red to five wins in 2019, including victories in back-to-back seasons over district rival Northview Academy in both the regular season and league tournament.
"Northview is such a difficult game for us each time we play, and I think that has to do with us playing such similar styles," CCHS coach Mikayla Gregg said after defeating the Lady Cougars in October.
After serving as an assistant for two years, Gregg led the Lady Red to their most successful season in the last decade. With two All-District players returning along with the bulk of the 2019 roster, it has her already looking ahead to what's in store for season two.
"We had girls step up in a big way for us all season," Gregg said. "I'm excited for what our girls were able to accomplish this year, but I'm really looking forward to what's ahead for us."
The Cosby Lady Eagles made history of their own in 2019, taking the program to heights that would have never been thought possible just a few seasons ago.
Leah Murray's incredible season that featured 42 goals scored and 19 assists earned her District 2-A Player of the Year and Region 1-A MVP honors for 2019. She was followed by Daycee Weeks and Maggie Humphrey on achieving MVP-like accolades.
Weeks was tabbed the District 2-A Goalkeeper of the Year after racking up 135 saves and 10 clean sheets for the year in 2019. Humphrey was named the Region 1-A Defensive MVP, playing a strong piece in Cosby's fierce back line that also played a hand in the 10 shutouts the team accrued over the year.
"It's been an honor to coach these girls and watch them grow into the young women they've become," Cosby coach Michelle Lane said. "I'm so proud of what they've been able to achieve, not just this year, but throughout their playing careers at Cosby and know they are destined for even greater things in the future."
Murray and Weeks were also first team selections to the All-District 2-A team, alongside midfielder McKenzie Owen. Owen had eight goals and nine assists, as she also played forward, especially late in the season.
Joining Murray, Weeks and Humphrey on the All-Region 1-A team were Leia Groat, Kylie Hall, Allianna Ball and Montgomery Webb. Groat, who also was an honorable mention for the district's Offensive Player of the Year award, finished the year with 19 goals and a team-leading 28 assists.
Hall and Ball each found their way on the list thanks to their heads up play on the Lady Eagles' backline with fellow senior Humphrey. Graduating from the program this year, they each leave a large void the program must fill ahead of the 2020 campaign.
Webb played a key role in Cosby's midfield, along with Owen. She was part of a rotation the team ran in midfield to keep players fresh, and was instrumental in helping the team maintain leverage throughout their historic run in 2019.
