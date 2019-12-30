MARYVILLE—A holiday tournament full of tough, upper level classification teams wrapped up for the Cosby Eagles and Lady Eagles on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Eagles finished in third place in the annual Renasant Bank Classic by dispatching Fulton High School.
Cosby, behind a one-two punch of Leia Groat and Gracie Myers, took a 54-48 win over the Lady Falcons in the consolation game.
Groat had 14 points, while Myers scored 13. Both knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the win.
Cosby erased a 38-35 deficit entering the final period, after Fulton led much of the way.
Bralyn McGaha and Groat each scored four points apiece in the decisive quarter.
Cosby fell to the consolation game on Saturday after dropping a 71-39 decision to Maryville in a Friday afternoon semifinal.
Lauren Ford led the Lady Eagles in that game with nine points.
Maryville dominated play from the outset, and led by 19 points at halftime.
EAGLES BREAK TWO-GAME SKID ON SATURDAY
After dropping consecutive games to start tournament play, the Cosby Eagles got back in the win column by knocking off district rival Jellico on Saturday by an 80-64 score.
Four players reached double digits in scoring for first-year coach Kurt Brooks’ squad, which was enough to offset a 30-point outing by Jellico freshman Hayden Lewellyn.
Braden Shaffer led Cosby with 20 points, while Jeremy Wise had 17. Both Chad Styles and Trey Johnson scored 16 apiece.
Cosby was strong from long-range in Saturday’s game, knocking down 12 shots from behind the arc. Both Shaffer and Styles hit four 3-pointers each.
Jellico led the game 18-13 after a quarter, but the Eagles roared back for a 35-29 edge at halftime. Cosby led 58-45 after three quarters.
The Eagles found themselves in the consolation game after falling 73-65 to Class AA Unicoi County. Johnson led all of Cosby with 23 points, while Shaffer had 22 points.
Both Cosby teams will be back in action when they host District 2-A rival Greenback on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
