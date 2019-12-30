West Greene stayed within striking distance of Cocke County throughout the first half, but the Lady Red proved too much for the Buffs and posted a 60-32 win in a loser’s bracket game.
Camryn Holcomb and Gracie Gregg did the most damage for the Lady Red, scoring 18 and 16 points respectively. Paige Neithammer had nine points and led on the boards with eight rebounds.
Cocke County led 12-7 after one and held a 25-15 halftime advantage before beginning to pull away in the second half.
Taylor Lawson had 10 points and Madi Brown added 8 for West Greene.
Cocke County will be back in action at the 2019 Ladies Classic, in its final day, on Tuesday. Tipoff for the Lady Red is set for noon, against a to-be-determined foe.
COCKE COUNTY (60): Clevenger 1-6 0-0 2, Gracie Gregg 6-10 1-1 16, Cofield 2-4 1-2 5, Camryn Halcomb 4-12 10-11 18, Baxter 3-8 0-0 6, Burgess 1-2 0-2 2, Ramsey 1-3 0-0 2, Neithammer 4-9 1-2 9. TOTALS: 22-54 13-18 60.
WEST GREENE (32): Brown 3-7 0-0 8, Ricker 0-6 0-0 0, Taylor Lawson 4-7 2-3 10, Cloran 0-0 1-4 1, Siders 2-6 0-0 5, Daniels 2-7 1-2 6, Atchison 0-4 0-0 0, Rader 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Ripley 0-1 0-0 0, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Reagan 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 12-40 4-9 32.
3-Point Goals: CC—3 (Gregg 3). WG—4 (Brown 2, Siders, Daniels).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.