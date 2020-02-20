CHARLOTTE, N.C.—Carson-Newman swim head coach Jordan Taylor received his first-ever Bluegrass Mountain Conference Coach of the Year Award after his team finished third at the Conference Championships.
"It's a bit of a surprise for me," Taylor said. "I haven't had any coach's award before. It is not why I coach. I coach to help the team strive to achieve their best in swimming and in life in general. I really try to be there for the team.
The squad is currently ranked ninth on the women's side while the men are ranked 13th in the nation.
"This coach's award is really recognition to our team," Taylor said. "The quality we have on our team and the work they're putting in and the results that they're getting. The team makes me look good and that's why I got the award."
It is Taylor's fifth year as head of the program after he spent two years as a graduate assistant at Mossy Creek from 2014 to 2016.
"This award is really for the team of coaches rather than just me," Taylor said. "If it was just me, nothing would have worked as well and that would have had a negative effect on our team. I couldn't have done it without them. It's a cool honor and I'm really grateful."
The award was presented to Taylor at the conclusion of the BMC Championships in the Queen City with his team watching.
"I was almost tearing at the end," Taylor said. "Some photos were being taken, the team was chanting my name as I lifted the trophy up so it was kind of a special moment for me. We have a family without our swim team and it really just showed there that it is more than just swimming. There are a lot of friendships and special relationships within this program. I care about the athletes and they care about me."
The Eagles wrap up their 2019-2020 campaign at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Geneva, Ohio from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14.
